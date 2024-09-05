KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package that was found on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne caused the temporary closure of one eastbound lane.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police arrived at the scene, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers gathered at the causeway, near the toll plaza.

Bomb squad units were also at the scene.

According to police, the package was a duffel bag what was inside remains unknown.

Traffic has been diverted to the left-hand lane and the others lanes have been closed.

