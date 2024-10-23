NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One dog died and a woman was transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, eight units were dispatched to Northwest 77th Terrace and 14th Avenue when a fire erupted from a trailer home around 8 a.m.

According to an occupant of an adjoining trailer, he and his wife woke up to the smell of smoke, that’s when he went outside and noticed the flames coming from the mobile home.

Ergaleo Santana said he ran to the adjoining trailer where his landlord, Dolly Perez, lives with her dogs to get them all to safety.

“A neighbor had told me, ‘Hey, the lady is inside the house.’ So I run into the house, and I broke a window and I go into house,” said Santana. “I pick up the lady, I put her outside.”

MDFR later arrived at the scene, classifying the fire as a one-alarm fire, which is typically a fire that is easy to put out and one that doesn’t cover a large area.

MDFR was able to extinguish the fire, but there was a severe amount of damage done to the trailer homes and many of the families’ valuables were charred and scattered on the street.

Three dogs were inside the trailer at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs and perform CPR, but one would not survive.

“Three dogs. One dead and the other two (are) over there,” said Santana.

Perez, 62, was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert.

Neighbors are glad that she was saved from the fire and hope the family can get back on their feet soon.

“Thank God that he saved her from dying,” said a man. That hurts a lot, but all you got to do is pray that everything goes OK,” said a man.

The Red Cross has been contacted and will provide Perez and her husband a hotel to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

