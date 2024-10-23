NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One dog died and one person was transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, eight units were dispatched to the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 77th Terrace when a fire erupted from a trailer home.

MDFR classified the fire as a one-alarm fire, which is typically a fire that is easy to put out and one that has a normal size and doesn’t cover a large area.

MDFR was able to extinguish the fire very quickly.

Three dogs were inside the trailer at the time of the fire, firefighters were able to locate the dogs and performed CPR on all of the dogs, but one died.

The two other dogs were rescued.

One patient was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowner.

