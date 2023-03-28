SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was detained after police responded to reports of an armed and dangerous person at the Capital Plaza Medical Center on Kendall Drive.

The incident occurred at 10700 SW 88 St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

According to authorities, they received at least one phone call indicating that there was somebody armed with a gun on the premises after someone on the property noticed them on a security camera.

Police immediately responded to the scene around 11:15 a.m. and began clearing every level of the building. The evacuation process began on the fourth floor, and all evacuees were escorted across the street to a nearby gas station where a command post was set up.

During the search, police detained one man for questioning who matched the description of the person with the gun that was described to them.

The evacuees have since been cleared to return back into the building.

The incident was captured by 7SkyForce from above where police could be seen around the building.

As of 1 p.m., police have yet to locate any weapon. The individual detained for questioning is still detained and no arrests have been made at this time.

