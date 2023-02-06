(WSVN) - A man has been shot in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Street, Monday morning.

They found the man dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

As a result of the investigation, authorities detained a man.

The surrounding area is taped off.

If you have any information on the shooting, give the police a call.

