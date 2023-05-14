MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after, detectives said, shots were fired in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, at least one shot was fired near Eighth Street and South Miami Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video captured officers running with rifles.

Drone video provided to 7News showed the massive police response, as several cruisers with their flashing lights on responded to the scene.

Officers have reportedly recovered a firearm, and one person has been detained.

No injuries were reported.

