MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments unfolded in Northwest Miami-Dade after, police said, shots were fired at police officers making a traffic stop as part of the pursuit of a subject possibly linked to a homicide, leading officers to take one person into custody.
According to Miami-Dade Police, a Miami Beach Police detective on Wednesday night spotted a subject in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Street who matched the description of someone in their investigation.
The detective requested assistance from MDPD to stop the subject’s vehicle.
At around 8:15 p.m., when officers stopped the vehicle, shots were fired, investigators said.
Just before 9:30 p.m. 7News cameras captured police officers pointing their guns and taking cover just outside the Round Table Sports Bar and Lounge, located near the spot where someone fired gunshots at the police officers.
Late Wednesday night, police confirmed one person was detained, but they have not provided further details on the ongoing investigation.
