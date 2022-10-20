MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments unfolded in Northwest Miami-Dade after, police said, shots were fired at police officers making a traffic stop as part of the pursuit of a subject possibly linked to a homicide, leading officers to take one person into custody.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Miami Beach Police detective on Wednesday night spotted a subject in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Street who matched the description of someone in their investigation.

The detective requested assistance from MDPD to stop the subject’s vehicle.

At around 8:15 p.m., when officers stopped the vehicle, shots were fired, investigators said.

Current situation near NW 7th Ave and 111th St after shots were fired during pursuit of suspect(s)…@MiamiDadePD SRT, @MiamiBeachPD responding @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cQAJMPOGh9 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 20, 2022

Just before 9:30 p.m. 7News cameras captured police officers pointing their guns and taking cover just outside the Round Table Sports Bar and Lounge, located near the spot where someone fired gunshots at the police officers.

Police are pointing guns and taking cover just outside the Round Table Sports Bar & Lounge on NW 7th Ave. Shots were fired earlier as cops closed in on a suspect. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TbWotZgI8G — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 20, 2022

Late Wednesday night, police confirmed one person was detained, but they have not provided further details on the ongoing investigation.

