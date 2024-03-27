MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was detained after a 15-year-old was shot in the lobby of a Hilton Hotel in downtown Miami.

Miami Police officers swarmed the hotel on Northeast 16th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the 15-year-old was shot after a fight broke out in the hotel’s lobby.

The victim is now in stable condition.

