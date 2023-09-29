SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what they described as a road rage shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that has led to the closure of Bird Road and sent one person to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident in the area along Bird Road, near Southwest 112th Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just before 4:45 p.m.

According to investigators, when a man in a van confronted the driver of a BMW, the driver of the BMW pulled out and discharged a firearm.

However, detectives said, the shooter missed the intended target and struck an innocent female.

MDFR officials transported the injured victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

Back at the scene, officers checked out several vehicles possibly involved in the incident. A black SUV was seen with its driver’s side window shattered.

Bird Road remained shut down in both directions as of 7 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police said the man in the van was detained, and the driver of the BMW fled the scene, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the driver of the BMW, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

