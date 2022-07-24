WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting that took place in West Miami-Dade left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Court around 9:58 p.m., Saturday.

Police arrived to the scene and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect, an adult male, was visiting the victim’s landlord, who resides at the location. They got involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated. He then took out a firearm, shot the victim and fled the scene.

A license plate reader got the suspect’s vehicle at a Exxon Gas Station located around Northwest 93rd Avenue and 25th Street in Doral.

Police took the suspect into custody and obtained the vehicle.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.