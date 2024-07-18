NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died after they were unable to exit their tractor trailer when it caught fire on Interstate 75.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area in Northwest Miami-Dade just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The southbound express lanes of Interstate 75 at Northwest 186th Street remain closed.

7News cameras captured heavy smoke and flames coming from the car on the median.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver collided into the guardrail, then collided into two structural pillars of the Miami Gardens Drive overpass.

As of 5:30 p.m, cameras captured fire crews extinguishing the fire and looking for hot spots.

Two southbound general purpose lanes are also closed.

The northbound lanes remain open.

Debris, like tires and other pieces of the car, can be seen scattered all over the road.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route as traffic is being diverted onto the Florida Turnpike.

Florida Department of Transportation engineers are on the scene to assess the damage to the overpass.

