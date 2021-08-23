NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and several others, including children, have been injured following a stabbing in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported aggravated battery along the 3000 block of Northwest 99th Street, just after 8:45 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said the suspect was among those taken to the hospital and may be related to the victims.

Police have confirmed one victim has died but have not specified how many people were injured or the ages of those involved, as they continue to investigate.

