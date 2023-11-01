MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police stopped a crime spree that extended across parts of Miami-Dade County, and it came to a fatal end in Miami Shores on Halloween night.

The chaotic series of incidents unfolded on Monday, and investigators said it all started with an armed robbery in Miami Beach earlier in the week.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” for the vehicle involved in the robbery and spotted it Tuesday evening, which prompted a response from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Aviation Unit.

Detectives from MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail then quickly responded to help in the pursuit.

“Once the Robbery Intervention Detail units were able to get behind that vehicle, the vehicle began to drive at a high rate of speed,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

As the suspect vehicle sped through North Miami Avenue, one of its passengers exited the car and assaulted a woman waiting at a bus stop.

“The passengers of the vehicle bailed out of the vehicle, exited, and was involved in some sort of altercation where that subject possibly battered a woman who was at a bus stop,” said Martin.

The assailant then fled on foot. Surveillance cameras captured him as he hid behind an SUV shortly after the crash.

A woman who spotted the shirtless suspect in her yard said she called police.

“It is a little unnerving, of course,” she said. “He asked of he could come inside and use the phone.”

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle continued its escape, traveling westbound along the eastbound lane on Northwest 103rd Street with its headlights off.

A RID officer in a marked patrol vehicle was heading eastbound on Northwest 103rd Street and noticed the suspect vehicle driving against traffic and attempted to avoid a collision. However, both vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of 103rd Street and First Avenue.

“An officer attempted to avoid a collision in which he was unfortunately unsuccessful, and a collision occurred. At that time, the subject vehicle landed at the front of a residence,” said Martin.

The two passengers who did not bail out of the vehicle were detained. Authorities identified them as 22-year-old Christopher Barry and 19-year-old and Ronald Spencer.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Kadrian Devante Spencer, suffered life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

As for the suspect who bailed out of the vehicle, he was eventually caught with the help of K-9 units. He was identified as 19-year-old Javarie Johnson.

Authorities said Johnson is facing charges from three separate agencies, including armed robbery, battery and resisting arrest without violence.

The female victim who had been assaulted at the bus stop was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by a family member with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The officer involved in the collision was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

“The officer is being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, and it seems as if he’s going to be OK despite this very serious incident,” said Martin.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no word as to whether Christopher Barry and Ronald Spencer are facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.