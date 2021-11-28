CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-involved shooting left one subject dead and an officer injured in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police said they received a phone call regarding individuals attempting to break into vehicles near the 100 block of Calabria Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, one police officer saw an individual breaking into a vehicle with the door open and the hood up.

When they confronted the individuals, investigators said, the first arriving officer and the second arriving officer discharged their firearms, killing one of the subjects.

The second subject was taken into custody and, according to police, has an extensive criminal past.

The first officer was injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The second officer remained unharmed.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the officers’ actions as well the subjects’ actions that took place.

The other individual has not been identified yet.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.