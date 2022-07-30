SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An incident in Southwest Miami-Dade affected traffic on the Florida Turnpike.

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Kendall Drive exit had to be shut down Saturday morning.

An individual, who was baker acted, was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance. The person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance, when they opened the door of the moving vehicle and jumped out. The individual died of head trauma from hitting the ground.

Investigators are working on the incident.

All roads have since reopened.

