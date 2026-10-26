NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after losing control of their car on I-75 in Northwest Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

The incident occurred near the exit for Northwest 186th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene after a car rammed into a pole on the northbound lanes of the highway.

The front of the car was greatly damaged.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was injured.

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