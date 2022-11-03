FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead.

Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the area, which showed several patrol cars on the street and a bus stopped in the middle of the crime scene. Police haven’t said whether that was connected to the incident.

John Osbun, a community activist who lives nearby, saw the large police presence.

“When I came out, the tape was up, the police were here and everything was just closed off until Miami-Dade got here,” Osbun said.

According to MDP’s homicide unit that assisted at the scene, dispatchers received a call at around 6:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot.

“We’re going to ground transport to Jackson South drop off,” an officer said on Broadcastify police scanner.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed the victim to Jackson South, which police said is where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Osbun said many kids live in the area, and he is worried about incidents like this one.

“I mean it’s everyday life here in Florida City,” he said. “Police need to be more kept up with the community and be in tuned with us and work with us to keep people safe.”

Police haven’t identified the victim.

The gunman remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.