POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach.

A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

The pedestrian died.

The driver is cooperating with authorities.

