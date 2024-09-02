SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after one person was killed in a three-car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m., in the area of 43rd Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street, Monday.

“It’s a hit-and-run with a fatality,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

7News cameras captured several officers at the scene and a car that was totaled.

Following the crash, two cars ended in a Walgreens parking lot. It also appeared that one of the cars knocked down some streets signs and a metal light pole.

The Miami-Dade Police Department handed the investigation to the City of Miami because the initial crash happened in the City of Miami’s jurisdiction.

According to the City of Miami Police, the victim was a 29-year-old male and was pronounced dead at the scene and one person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital but has since been released.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The accident sent shock waves through the community as on lookers watched as the clean up began.

A mother used the tragedy as a teachable moment.

“I came here to see this, not for curiosity, but for my son who is about to start driving to be more aware,” Kenya Reyes said. “Because I see a lot of crazy drivers, and they don’t the danger they put on others, they don’t think of anyone else or their families.”

Miami Police said that the third driver fled on foot.

He was described as a white Latin male who stands at around 6 feet tall and is clean-shaven. The suspect was last seen wearing a T-shirt and unknown colored pants.

The Medical Examiners Officer has since removed the body from the scene and the crash site was cleared by crews.

