NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after being transported to the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received alerts about a shooting in the 900 block of 80 Street. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There’s no subjects at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

