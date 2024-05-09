MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after being transported to the hospital following a shooting in Miami, leading to a police investigation.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Miami Police officers responded to the scene at the 3500 block of North Miami Avenue. Authorities were alerted to the shooting by two ShotSpotter alerts, which detects gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with several gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue quickly responded and transported the injured man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Live video from around 6 a.m. showed police had established an active crime scene. Items believed to belong to the victim were visible on the ground within the blocked off area.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to search the area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

