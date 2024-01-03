MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Miami.

Officers with the Miami Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where investigators took pictures of the crime scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.