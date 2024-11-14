FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has died after being shot in the roadway in Florida City.

Police received gunshots alerts in the area of Palm Drive and US-1 just before 8:00a.m., Thursday, while they were enroute a string of calls came in reporting that a person had been shot.

When they arrived they found a man laying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was assessed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and airlifted to Jackson South Trauma, where he later died.

Officers blocked off the westbound lanes of Palm Drive as they conduct their investigation.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a cruiser blocked in a red pick up truck as traffic was being diverted from the area.

It’s unclear if the truck or the person that was driving it is apart of the investigation but 7News cameras did capture a woman standing nearby the truck, visibly distraught and being comforted by a man after receiving a phone call.

At this time, what led up to the shooting remains unknown.

Miami-Dade Police is the lead agency on this case as the search for a shooter continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

