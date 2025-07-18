SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after gunfire rang out in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash near Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest Second Street Friday morning.

7News cameras captured a stalled black SUV with front-end damage and its hazard lights in the middle of the roadway.

According to a source with the sheriff’s office, the crash site is believed to be a second scene, with the first scene being roughly three miles away.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce outside of a house near 1000 Northwest 127th Avenue, where the initially reports of a shooting occurred, showed the victim’s body laying in the driveway of the home, covered by a yellow tarp.

Its being reported that two vehicles fled the scene. It’s unclear if one of those vehicle is the stalled SUV.

At this time, officials have not released any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any potential suspects.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.