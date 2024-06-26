MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was fatally shot following an altercation with police officers in Miami, authorities reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Northeast Second Avenue and 25th Street, where a significant police presence and road closures persisted into the morning.

Officials from the City of Miami Police Department and crime scene investigators were at the scene to probe the circumstances of the confrontation.

According to Hamid Hamidi, a witness who called 911, the situation escalated rapidly.

“Three cops were just having a conversation with the girl and then all of a sudden she charged at them,” Hamidi told 7News. “That’s when they defended themselves because they gave her many warnings. She charged at them regardless and she was shot.”

Authorities confirmed that no police officers were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken charge of the investigation, which remains ongoing. Further details have yet to be released by the authorities.

