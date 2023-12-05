SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway following a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a woman dead, Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene, located in the 10900 block of Southwest 138th Court, at around 6:45 a.m.

7SkyForce showed just how extensive the effort was to maintain the fire.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a body was located and that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Both the cause of the fire and the identity of the victim are yet to be disclosed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.