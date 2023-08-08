MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire in Miami Gardens left one person dead on Tuesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., fire rescue crews immediately got to work when they responded to a home on Northwest 80th Street near Northwest 33rd Court.

Officials said one person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A family member of the victim confirmed that they had died.

As of 5 a.m., the surrounding streets are still blocked off as neighbors await to enter back into their homes.

Details are limited as rescue crews continue their investigation.

