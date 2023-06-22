NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers were on the scene of a hit-and-run incident in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead.

Officials said around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a man was struck while he walked along a marked crosswalk on Northwest 32nd Avenue, intersecting 103rd Street. Once fire rescue crews arrived, they transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Despite life-saving efforts from medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police are now searching for the driver that fled the scene. The driver traveled south on 32nd Street in a dark-colored four-door sedan and, police said, the car should have damage on its hood and windshield.

Authorities closed off Northwest 32nd Avenue from 103rd Street, but have since reopened the street.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.