MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal road rage incident is still under investigation.

Police said they responded to a call on the 2000 block of Northwest 175th Street when they found a man inside a grey Honda Civic with gunshot wounds.

The subject remained on the scene and was placed into custody while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials are still looking into the cause of the shooting and have yet to release the name of the victim.

