MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Northwest 74th Street, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were seen in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Crews could also be seen placing a tarp on one of the occupants of a vehicle who died in the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting a traffic homicide investigation.

As a result of the crash, the southbound lanes have been closed.

Air Rescue was en route to the scene of the crash to transport one of the victims who was severely injured.

Drivers who frequently take the Turnpike near Northwest 74th Street are urged to avoid the area.

