One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in North Miami Beach, officials say

The accident happened in the area of Northeast 152nd Street and Northeast 16th Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, showing the mangled vehicles, with one nearly splitting in half.

One of the vehicle occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the crash is unknown.

The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

