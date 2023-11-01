MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused criminal’s desperate bid to evade capture unfolded in Miami Shores moments after a chaotic crash on Tuesday night.

The chain of events began in Miami Beach with a reported burglary, triggering a rapid response from law enforcement. A police helicopter kept a vigilant eye on the suspect’s vehicle from above, while Miami-Dade detectives from the Robbery Intervention Detail pursued on the ground.

“Once the Robbery Intervention Detail units were able to get behind that vehicle, the vehicle began to drive at a high rate of speed,” continued the detective.

As the tension escalated, the situation took an unexpected turn when the suspect vehicle came to a halt, and a passenger exited the car.

“The passengers of the vehicle bailed out of the vehicle, exited, and was involved in some sort of altercation where that subject possibly battered a woman who was at a bus stop,” said Detective Martin.

A neighbor’s Ring camera showed a man crouching down under a car as officers searched the area.

The driver of the getaway vehicle accelerated, driving with headlights off and possibly in the wrong lane of traffic. A Miami-Dade police officer was unknowingly headed straight into their path.

“Our officer attempted to avoid a collision. A collision did occur. At that time the subject vehicle landed at the front of a residence,” said Miami-Dade Detective Andre Martin.

The crash took place in the area of Northeast 105th Street and First Avenue. In the ensuing collision, the passengers were all apprehended.

The driver of the fleeing car sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

Authorities emphasize that this pursuit could have had a vastly different outcome.

“The officer is being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and it seems as if he’s going to be OK despite this very serious incident,” said Detective Martin.

Police have not identified that man that was killed in the crash.

