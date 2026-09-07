NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews put out an apartment fire in Northwest Miami-Dade that, officials said, left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 103rd Street, at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said an apartment on the third floor was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies evacuated the residents were evacuated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and were able to knock down the flames. They found one person deceased inside the unit that caught fire.

MDSO Homicide Bureau detectives and arson investigators responded to the scene and took over the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

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