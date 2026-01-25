NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash left one person dead, and caused hours of delays on State Road 836 Saturday.

The incident took place on Northwest Miami-Dade near Northwest 57th Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said that a silver Toyota Corolla rear-ended a flatbed truck at high speeds.

Officials stated that the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead, and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Westbound lanes of State Road 836 were briefly shut down for about four hours, and then later reopened.

