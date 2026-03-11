HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting outside an apartment complex in Hialeah that left one person dead.

Hialeah Police said they received multiple calls from residents saying they heard up to 10 gunshots along West 56th Street, off 20th Avenue, east of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the male victim dead on the sidewalk. The subject had fled the scene by the time police responded.

At around 9:15 a.m., 7Skyforce captured the police department’s SWAT team in tactical gear just outside the complex.

Investigators said officers have evacuated apartment units in the area and closed several streets. However, they said they have reason to believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or age, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

