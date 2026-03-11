HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman who opened fire outside an apartment complex in Hialeah, killing a person, has been taken into custody following an hours-long search for him.

Hialeah Police said they received multiple calls from residents saying they heard up to 10 gunshots along West 56th Street, off 20th Avenue, east of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the male victim dead on the sidewalk.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Dairon Rosas Delgado, had fled the scene by the time police responded, prompting a massive police search.

“The subject fled the scene after the shooting,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

At around 9:15 a.m., 7Skyforce captured the police department’s SWAT team in tactical gear just outside the complex.

Investigators said the SWAT team moved residents out of their apartment units in the area and closed several streets as they began searching for the shooter. Some officers were seen checking car trunks, while others were seen photographing an apartment.

However, police said they have reason to believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, it remains unclear whether the shooter or the victim lived in one of the apartments.

Around 4:30 p.m., Hialeah Police confirmed Rosas Delgado was in custody and was located and apprehended without incident as he was driving in the area of West Fourth Avenue and 18th Street.

Neighbors say the incident shakes them up.

Maria Cruz, who lives in one of the apartment buildings, told 7News the complex is usually calm, so this large police presence has left her on guard.

Another woman said she’s afraid because children get picked up by the school bus around the time the shooting took place.

The medical examiner has since removed the victim’s body from the scene. Police have not disclosed his identity or age, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

