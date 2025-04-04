WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a shooting in a West Miami-Dade duplex.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 300 block of Southwest 79th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Details are limited into what led to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.