MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead after, police say, officers were forced to fire outside a home in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the backyard of a home near Northwest 36th Avenue on Friday evening.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a tarp on the ground, several evidence markers and the street being cornered off by police tape.

According to Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt, officers responded to a call of someone possibly in distress. Upon their arrival, the subject was exhibiting signs of an episode and was believed to be armed.

The chief added officers were forced to fire after it was believed that the subject was possibly going after another person at the home.

A firearm has since been recovered from the scene, according to police.

Noel-Pratt said the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident.

