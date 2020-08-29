Man dead after personal watercraft crashes into Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was killed after he crashed his personal watercraft into the Miami Marine Stadium, authorities said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident took place at around 5 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured an active scene along the Rickenbacker Causeway, at around 6:45 p.m.

A dark colored Sea-Doo personal watercraft was seen floating in the water.

Witnesses described a chaotic and sudden chain of events.

“We heard a loud bang, so we went over there, and the dude was over here, and he fell off the Jet Ski after he hit the wall,” said Sammy McLeod. “It was just crazy.”

Witnesses said complete strangers jumped into action when they saw what happened.

“Somebody jumped out the boat and tried to bring him to shore,” said McLeod.

Cellphone video showed first responders administering CPR on the victim.

“They tried to pump the guy back, and it was not successful while we were there,” said FWC Officer Ronald Washington.

“We saw blood, water coming out and stuff, and the whole time I’m just praying,” said witness Bianca Estiven.

“We really thought he had hope to come back,” said McLeod.

The front of the Sea-Doo was heavily damaged. A life jacket and a piece of the watercraft were also seen on shore.

FWC officials are now working to figure out what led to the crash.

“My heart goes out to his family. FWC will do a full and thorough investigation,” said Washington.

​The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We ask that everybody give the family some space and keep them in your hearts and minds as they deal with this extremely unfortunate event,” said Washington.

FWC officials have not ptovided further details about the victim, as they continue to investigate.

