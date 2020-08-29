1 dead after personal watercraft crash near Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, one person was killed in a personal watercraft crash by the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident took place near Miami Marine Stadium at around 5 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured an active scene along the Rickenbacker Causeway, at around 6:40 p.m.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.