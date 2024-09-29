MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a scene involving a crash that led to a fatal chain reaction near Miami Lakes.

The incident took place following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 826 southbound in the area of I-75, around 8:27 p.m., Friday.

FHP said one of the driver’s family members, an adult male, stopped their vehicle on the roadway and blocked a travel lane, causing two oncoming vehicles to collide with the stopped vehicle.

The vehicles then collided into the man, who was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder.

The man, who was standing outside his vehicle, was struck in the head, suffering from a traumatic brain injury. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The subsequent vehicles were also involved in a chain reaction crash totaling approximately 17 to 20 vehicles.

Southbound State Road 826 was closed during the preliminary investigation but has since reopened.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.