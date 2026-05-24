NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 1 person was found dead in an apparent hit and run in Northwest Miami-Dade after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and River Drive early Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a passerby called 911 to report an unknown male.

Deputies later found the man unresponsive and determined that the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units later pronounced the victim deceased.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction and no MDSO vehicle was involved, according to officials.

Detectives from the MDSO Traffic Homicide Bureau are currently investigating.

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