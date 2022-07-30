SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures.

According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.

At some point, someone opened the door of the vehicle, and the individual jumped out. Investigators said the person died of head trauma from hitting the ground.

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down near the Kendall Drive exit, leading to traffic congestion.

The incident remains under investigation.

All roads have since reopened.

