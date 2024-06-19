COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at 3320 SW 37th Ave around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The crime scene remains taped off, including a bicycle and a car.

Police have closed roads at the 3300 block of Douglas and Oak Avenue.

Homicides Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are on the scene, but what exactly played out at this location remains unclear. Police are looking for a shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.