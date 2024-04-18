SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the 11300 Block of Southwest 216th Street to a ShotSpotter alert.

According to police, once they arrived, they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man succumbed to his injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

7SkyForce flew over the scene capturing an apartment complex with the streets blocked off. Bullet casings are seen on the ground along with a body under a tarp near a vehicle.

The details of this shooting remain unclear.

Police have no information on any vehicle nor subject or subjects.

