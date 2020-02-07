1 dead after double shooting in Wynwood amid search for gunman

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after, police said, two people were shot in broad daylight in Wynwood, leading police to shut down a busy section of the neighborhood as they continue to search for the person or people responsible.

According to police, the victims were shot in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 20th Street, at around 1:45 p.m., Friday.

Hours later, 7SkyForce HD showed officers in tactical gear standing behind cruisers with their guns drawn. Cameras also captured blood on the ground at the scene of the shooting.

2 are critically injured after a shooting, and a perimeter is up as police look for shooter in the area of NW 18th Street to NW 22nd St, NW 2nd Ave to NE Miami Ct. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3z8A91q2wj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 7, 2020

They were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

At around 7:30 p.m., police confirmed one of the patients succumbed to their injuries.

Police set up a perimeter around the area of Northwest 18th Street, Northwest First Court, Northeast Second Avenue, and Northeast 22nd Street as the subject remains at large.

7News cameras captured employees from the nearby restaurant Kush sitting on a sidewalk near Northwest First Avenue and 20th Street.

Some of the employees said they heard gunshots near the restaurant.

UPDATE: The scene from N. Miami Avenue and 20th Street where two people were shot will be clearing shortly. The roads along N.W. 2nd Ave – N.E. Miami Court between 18th – 22nd Street will soon reopen. Have additional info? Contact @CrimeStopper305 . pic.twitter.com/kdTfQiTsmH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 7, 2020

Police urge residents to avoid the area and advised drivers to give themselves extra time if they are heading out on Northeast Second Avenue near Wynwood.

At 7 p.m., North Miami Avenue remained shut down in both directions near Kush while police continued to investigate. Police tweeted out that the rest of the perimeter will be reopened soon, but the area near the restaurant is expected to remain active well into the night.

The incident has affected service of Brightline trains at the downtown Miami station. Outbound trains are not moving in a northern direction as police continue their search near the railroad tracks.

