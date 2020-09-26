1 dead after double drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka

MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka has left one man dead and another critically injured.

The shooting occurred in the area of Washington Avenue near Northwest 22nd Avenue, at around 10 p.m., Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, witnesses told them that two gunmen in a blue vehicle, possibly a Chevy, pulled up outside of a home and started opening fire, shooting two men.

One of the men died at the scene, while the other was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The family of the deceased man said he was killed in the wrong place at the wrong time, and now they’re preparing to say their final goodbyes.

“He was caught up in an altercation where somebody got killed, I mean he got killed in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Jeffery Fullmore. “He was a real good guy, and honestly I’ll miss him a lot. I just hope that someone will come forward and let the officers know what happened so that we can get the guy who killed my brother.”

Police said the two gunmen in a possible blue Chevy fled the scene.

If you have any information on the drive-by shooting, you’re urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

