NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members were left mourning the loss of a loved one, after police shot and killed a 52-year-old woman in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday.

“She kept telling me ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do this,'” said the woman’s sister.

According to police, deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were forced to open fire inside the Northwest Miami-Dade home.

“What happened to my mom, and I hear two gunshots, two gunshots in a house with no gun,” said the daughter of the woman.

The shots rang out shortly after MDSO deputies arrived to the MonteRey community.

According to police, deputies found the woman wielding a knife and with multiple self-inflicted injuries.

“Deputies from the Northwest District Station responded to a call for service, involving a female that was armed with a knife and actively cutting herself,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Assistant Sheriff Eric Garcia.

Police said that the woman posed a significant threat, and after multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation, things turned tragic.

“The individual, the female was tased with a less lethal device, and at the same time, a deputy discharged their service weapon, striking the female,” said Garcia.

The 52-year old woman was transported to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

MDSO deputies and members of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement surrounded the home after the nightmare unfolded.

As the FLDE continues their independent investigation, sheriff’s deputies said they were devastated by what unfolded.

“It’s an unfortunate incident where someone lost their life, and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of that female,” said Garcia.

Police have yet to release any further information on the identity of the woman, and no deputies are thought to have been injured in the incident.

