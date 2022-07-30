SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Southwest Miami-Dade is going to affect traffic on the Florida Turnpike.

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Kendall Drive exit had to be shut down Saturday morning, after a deadly crash.

According to authorities, one person has died in result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

All roads have since reopened.

