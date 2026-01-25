NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 836 in Northwest Miami-Dade left one person dead and caused hours of delays on the highway.

The incident took place Saturday near Northwest 57th Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said that a silver Toyota Corolla rear-ended a flatbed truck at high speeds.

Officials stated that the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead, and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Westbound lanes were briefly shut down for about four hours. They were later reopened.

